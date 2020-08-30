Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 18,336 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.