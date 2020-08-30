Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.61. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 56,493 shares trading hands.

CJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.85, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 60,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,435 shares in the company, valued at C$697,391.85.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

