Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.39

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.39 and traded as high as $178.30. Cargojet shares last traded at $176.65, with a volume of 37,878 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.30.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$134.39.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.93 million.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

