Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 3,452,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

