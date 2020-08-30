Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.44. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3,413,159 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

