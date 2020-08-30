CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.37

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $20.35. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

