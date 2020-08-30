Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.03

Chino Commercial Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:CCBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $9.61. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1,238 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

