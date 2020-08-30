Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 170,770 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,435 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,770 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. 14,056,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

