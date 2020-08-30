Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 609,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,553,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Shares of MSCI traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.09. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $210.34 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.