Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,980 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 738,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

