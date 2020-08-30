Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.