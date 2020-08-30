Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 10,479 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.79. 1,781,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

