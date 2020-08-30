Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 91,938 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 425.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 310.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 739,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 72,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 46.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $72.83. 2,956,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

