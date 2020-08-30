Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

CDNS traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,545 shares of company stock worth $42,377,988. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

