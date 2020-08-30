Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.63 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. 1,251,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

