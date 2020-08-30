Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,680 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after buying an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centurylink by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 471,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,735,000 after purchasing an additional 127,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 9,318,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

