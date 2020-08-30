Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.86 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 176.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,163 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 844,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

