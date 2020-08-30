Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.23 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 430.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

