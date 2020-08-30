Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,600. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.