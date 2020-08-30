Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 428.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 190,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,866. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

