Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 74.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 441.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 88.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $208.61. 826,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.69. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.94.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $1,836,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,008. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

