Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 434 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,026,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,263,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Synopsys by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,304 shares of company stock worth $66,582,527. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.49. 626,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $221.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

