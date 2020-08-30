Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,429 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.66. 601,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,080. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.46.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

