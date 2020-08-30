Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CARR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

