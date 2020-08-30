Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $52.28. 16,979,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.