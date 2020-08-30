Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,356,799 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $115,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 352,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,465,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 3,161,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,042. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

