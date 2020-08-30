ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 21,058 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $243,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Agilysys by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 221.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 99,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,663. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities upgraded Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.