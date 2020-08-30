Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.0% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE F traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. 39,876,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,020,724. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

