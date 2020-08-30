Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.10

Shares of Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.10 and traded as high as $117.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 28,217 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $85.46 million and a PE ratio of 21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.10.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

