Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COTY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.42.

Get Coty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.