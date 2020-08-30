DA Davidson Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

