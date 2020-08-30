DDKoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54,203.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $54,203.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00030818 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

