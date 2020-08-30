Digiwage 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $27,374.28 and $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00481654 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010361 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

