Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.35

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and traded as high as $96.20. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 1,794,302 shares trading hands.

DC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.67).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

