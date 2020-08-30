Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.98

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.98 and traded as high as $254.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 3,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

