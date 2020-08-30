EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.58

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.86. EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 105,738 shares traded.

ECC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

