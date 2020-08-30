Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.98

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $22.35. Eastern shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 14,107 shares.

The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.