Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.43. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 23,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.