Elrond (ERD) One Day Volume Tops $15.65 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $256.66 million and $15.65 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.01677830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00201373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00177999 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

