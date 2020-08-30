Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.81

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.81 and traded as low as $22.50. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 1,317 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

