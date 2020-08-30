Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $176.11 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $176.11 million and $8.03 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.69 or 0.05703328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,201,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

