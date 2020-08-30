EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $30,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

NYSE EPAM opened at $326.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.32. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $328.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

