Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 424.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 49.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 23.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 324.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

