Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.48. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 1,483.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

In other Equus Total Return news, CEO John A. Hardy bought 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $3,776,788.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

