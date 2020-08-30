Ethic Inc. Invests $201,000 in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after acquiring an additional 871,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

