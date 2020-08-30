Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,670 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Evergy worth $123,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Evergy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Evergy by 1,507.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 73,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.98. 2,244,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

