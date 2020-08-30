ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $69.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 42.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 575,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,138,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,068,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 87,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

