Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 6,555.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Fastly worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,772,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,130 shares of company stock worth $85,188,905 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

