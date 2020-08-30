FBN Securities Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by FBN Securities from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.19.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Elastic by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

