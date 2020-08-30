FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $973.12

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $973.12 and traded as high as $1,048.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $1,038.00, with a volume of 69,268 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDM shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 973.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 868.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total transaction of £6,231.25 ($8,142.23). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £206,000 ($269,175.49).

FDM Group Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.